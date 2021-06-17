Damon Albarn Signs to Transgressive, Puts “Finishing Touches” on New Solo Album

Blur and Gorillaz frontman Damon Albarn has now signed to Transgressive Records as a solo artist and will be releasing a new solo studio album soon. According to an Instagram post from the label, Albarn is currently putting the “finishing touches” on his sophomore effort. It will serve as the follow-up to his 2014 solo debut Everyday Robots and the first release of new material since last year.

The label issued a statement regarding the exciting news, provided by Pitchfork.

“We have had the great pleasure of collaborating with Damon over the years via the incredible Africa Express project, which has introduced many gifted artists to the Transgressive world,” Trangressive’s Toby L said in a statement. “His voracious passion for music and exploration knows no bounds and repeatedly defies convention or categorization, whilst always remaining utterly inviting and intoxicating throughout. Truly prolific, his latest solo work is amongst the finest of his career.”

Last year, Albarn released a project called The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows, a project inspired by “the landscapes of Iceland. He performed songs from the project on a Livestream on a keyboard in his home during the isolation period of COVID 19. Its style was lo-fi indie-pop, similar to Elliot Smith.

He most recently performed a Livestream set for the annual Glastonbury Festival alongside HAIM, Jorja Smith, Coldplay, Idles and Wolf Alice to name a few. The in-person festival was canceled this year due to the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic. Albarn also contributed to the Paul Mccartney curated album McCartney III Imagined, where McCartney hand-selected artists to reinterpret songs from his 2020 album McCartney III. Beck, Dominic Fike, Khruangbin, St. Vincent, Blood Orange, Phoebe Bridgers, Radiohead’s EOB, Josh Homme, Anderson .Paak and Massive Attack’s 3D RDN also took part.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat