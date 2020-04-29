Little Simz Announces New EP Drop Six for May 2020 Release

Home News Ariel King April 29th, 2020 - 7:57 PM

Little Simz announced she will be releasing a new EP on May 6 titled Drop 6. The five-tracks were created entirely while the UK has been in lockdown, with Simz writing and recording each track herself.

“I don’t mind being alone,” Simz said in a statement. “I quite enjoy my own company actually. However choosing to be alone is different from being forced to be alone and that’s where the difficulty comes in. You’re stuck with yourself, 24 hours of the day, 7 days of the week.”

View this post on Instagram clearer read in highlights A post shared by simz (@littlesimz) on Apr 24, 2020 at 2:11pm PDT

“I think about how this time in isolation has impacted my mental health and has brought to light how much I suppress things that I feel super intensely,” Simz said.

She gave herself the goal of completing an entire EP in April. In her statement she details a neighbor’s noise complaints and how she nearly gave up on the project, losing all motivation as negativity began to swallow her. Despite the discouragement, Simz found a burst of energy which led to reaching her goal.

“The middle feels like growing pains, self-doubt is a bitch and the only way out is through,” Simz said.

Simz shot the photo for the EP’s cover herself, with Jeremy Cole doing the artwork design. Simz had described in her statement her enjoyment of photography, explaining how she loves that it is an “instantaneous art form.” Cole had previously worked with Simz when he directed the short film that accompanied her 2017 album Stillness in Wonderland.

Simz titled the EP as an extension of her former EP series, The Age 101 Drops. The previous releases are currently available on her Soundcloud.

I used to do an EP series years ago called the Age 101 Drops. They went up to five and i decided to continue 🙂 all the other Drops live on my soundcloud https://t.co/SbL5rF58gJ — Little Simz (@LittleSimz) April 29, 2020

In the past year Simz has teamed up with Idris Elba, Q-Tip and James BKS, released a single with Anna Wise. Drop 6 will be her first solo release since her third album, GREY area.

Track List