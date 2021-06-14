Best Coast Announces Winter 2022 The Finally Tomorrow Tour Dates

Home News Ellie Lin June 14th, 2021 - 11:58 AM

Indie rock band Best Coast has announced their tour dates for their latest record, Always Tomorrow. The tour is called Finally Tomorrow, and will begin on Jan. 11, 2022 in Santa Cruz, Calif., and will take the band through much of the continental US and Canada, including notable cities and venues such as Portland’s Wonder Ballroom, Minneapolis’ Fine Line, Chicago’s Metro, Toronto’s The Axis Club, Brooklyn, NY’s Brooklyn Steel, Washington’s 9:30 Club, Nashville’s Exit/In and Santa Ana’s Observatory before capping off on Feb. 12, 2022 at Los Angeles’ Lodge Room. Tickets for the tour are on sale now. Best Coast will be supported by artist Rosie Tucker.

Always Tomorrow was released in February, 2020, and the band had planned to tour then, but was forced to cancel the tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The album was reviewed by mxdwn author Alison Alber, who writes “Change can be severe, but in Always Tomorrow, Best Coast, the duo from LA, displays all the significant consequences of change. Singer Bethany Cosentino celebrates her sobriety in the album, which makes it incredibly personal… She is happy, she is positive and this reflects in the band’s newest album… The band will please old fans (by staying true to themselves) and also gain new fans (by adding new elements at the same time) something that only a few bands can accomplish.”

Best Coast formed in 2009, in Los Angeles. The band consists of its founders, Bethany Cosentino (guitar, piano, vocals) and Bobb Bruno (guitar, bass, drums). They’ve released four studio albums, including Crazy for You (2010), The Only Place (2012), California Nights (2015) and Always Tomorrow (2020). Following the 2020 US presidential election, Bethany Cosentino wrote a humorous song about vote-counting anxiety.

The Finally Tomorrow 2022 Tour:

1/11 – Santa Cruz, CA – Catalyst *

1/12 – San Francisco, CA – August Hall *

1/14 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom *

1/15 – Seattle, WA – Showbox *

1/18 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line *

1/19 – Chicago, IL – Metro *

1/20 – Cleveland, OH – Beachland Ballroom *

1/21 – Detroit, MI – El Club *

1/22 – Toronto, ON – The Axis Club *

1/24 – Boston, MA – Royale *

1/25 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel *

1/27 – Asbury Park, NJ – Asbury Lanes *

1/28 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club *

1/29 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer *

1/31 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle *

2/1 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse *

2/2 – Nashville, TN – Exit/In *

2/4 – Dallas, TX – Granada Theater *

2/5 – San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger *

2/6 – Austin, TX – Mohawk *

2/8 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom *

2/9 – San Diego, CA – Observatory North Park *

2/10 – Santa Ana, CA – Observatory *

2/11 – Los Angeles, CA – Lodge Room *

2/12 – Los Angeles, CA – Lodge Room *

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva