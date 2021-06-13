Warren Haynes Announces Summer 2021 Solo Tour Dates

Home News Krista Marple June 13th, 2021 - 9:25 PM

Grammy award-winning Warren Haynes has announced his upcoming Northeast solo tour that is scheduled to take place this summer. The singer-songwriter will put on seven shows, with four of them being newly added.

Haynes will kick off the tour on June 30 at Concerts on The Green in Eatontown, New Jersey. Throughout the tour, he will make stops in cities such as Lake George, Lafayette, Telluride and more. For the Fourth of July, Haynes will perform at the Peach Music Festival in Scranton, PA. To wrap up his small run of shows, he will perform two nights at The ride Festival in Telluride, CO.

Tickets for the tour went on sale on June 11 and range in price depending on the venue. Some of the venues are offering pods, which hold a minimum of two people and a maximum of six. For the pods, tickets can vary from $105 to $265 per pod. The venues that are offering individual tickets also vary but range from $35 to $100.

Haynes is also scheduled to host the upcoming “concert-cation” at the Jewel Paradise Cove Resort in Runaway Bay, Jamaica. The beachfront concerts will take place January 16-20 of next year. Haynes will offer an interactive “Q and Play” set as well as a concert performance and a storytelling session. Along with Haynes, Gov’t Mule, Dawes, The War and Treaty and Ron Holloway are also scheduled to make appearances.

Haynes was recently involved in a collaborative tribute concert for John Prine titled “Angel from Maywood: A Livestream Tribute to John Prine.” Other artists such as John Darnielle of Mountain Goats, Grace Potter, Zach Myers of Shinedown, Sammy Brue and many more got together to honor the legendary musician.

The tribute concert for Prine was held on April 13, just a few short days after he had passed away. Prine had died from complications related to the coronavirus. He was 73 years old.

Warren Haynes Summer 2021 Tour Dates:

06/30 – Eatontown, NJ – Concerts on The Green at Suneagles Golf Club

07/01 – Lake George, NY – Festival Commons at Charles R. Wood Park

07/02 – East Swanzey, NH – Northlands

07/03 – Lafayette, NY – Apple Valley Park

07/04 – Scranton, PA – Peach Music Festival

07/09 – Telluride, CO – The Ride Festival

07/10 – Telluride, CO – The Ride Festival