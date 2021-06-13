Deer Tick and Delta Spirit Announce Fall 2021 Co-Headlining Tour

Home News Leanne Rubinstein June 13th, 2021 - 2:58 PM

Deer Tick

American alternative rock-folk band Deer Tick and American rock band have announced a combined fall 2021 tour. They have dubbed the project the “FriendSHIP Tour,” and it will take place in October and November of this year.

The “FriendSHIP Tour” will kick off with a show at The Observatory North Park in San Diego, CA on October 30, and will wrap up with two performances at the Webster Hall in New York, NY on November 22 and 23. The bands will hit locations in cities such as Seattle, Salt Lake City, Minneapolis, Chicago, Nashville, Boston and Philadelphia.

General sale tickets are currently available via Deer Tick’s website here with limited VIP packages are also available for each show. Additional information can be reached in signing up for their mailing lists.

About the tour, John McCauley of Deer Tick said, “I don’t really know what to say in order to promote a tour after such a tragic year, so I’ll keep it brief. This fall we’re hitting the road with Delta Spirit, and the theme of the tour is friendship! It’s an easy one because we’re all very grateful for our friendship with one another. We’re looking forward to making memories with them and with you.”

In March, Deer Tick covered the Irish classic “Muirsheen Durkin” for St. Patrick’s Day with help from artists such as Steve Berlin of Los Lobos, Spencer Swain of Flogging Molly and The Devil Makes Three and Spider Stacy of The Pogues. Delta Spirit returned last year after six years apart with their album What Is There with New West Records.

Deer Tick and Delta Spirit Fall 2021 “FriendSHIP Tour” Dates:

10/30 — San Diego, CA — The Observatory North Park

10/31 — Santa Ana, CA — The Observatory

11/2 — Los Angeles, CA — The Fonda Theatre

11/3 — San Francisco, CA — The Fillmore

11/5 — Seattle, WA — The Showbox

11/6 — Portland, OR — Crystal Ballroom

11/8 — Salt Lake City, UT — The Depot

11/11 — Minneapolis, MN — First Avenue

11/12 — Madison, WI — Majestic Theatre

11/13 — Chicago, IL — Vic Theatre

11/15 — Nashville, TN — Brooklyn Bowl

11/16 — Columbus, OH — Newport Music Hall

11/18 — Boston, MA — Royale

11/19 — Washington, DC — 9:30 Club

11/20 — Philadelphia, PA — Union Transfer

11/22 — New York, NY — Webster Hall

11/23 — New York, NY — Webster Hall

Photo credit: Kalyn Oyer