Deer Tick Covers Irish Classic “Muirsheen Durkin” with Friends for St. Patrick’s Day

Today edgy folk-rock heroes Deer Tick have released a brand new cover of the classic Irish folk song “Muirsheen Durkin” in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day. The song, also widely known as Goodbye Mursheen Durkin, marks the first new music from the legendary garage rockers of 2021.
The band enlisted a number of their musical friends for the cover including Steve Berlin (Los Lobos), James Felice (The Felice Brothers), Spencer Swain (Flogging Molly, The Devil Makes Three), MorganEve Swain (The Huntress, Holder of Hands, Brown Bird, The Devil Makes Three) and Spider Stacy (The Pogues). The song retains the folk tune’s festive spirit and the video of the various musicians playing instruments ranging from a banjo and violin to a saxophone certainly create a celebratory feel for the famous Irish holiday.
Discussing the cover track, Deer Tick’s singer John McCauley said the band’s decision to do the cover was about embracing their Irish descent while bringing about some positivity. “Given that the four of us in Deer Tick are of Irish descent (Ian’s even a dual citizen), I thought we’d do a song that connected Ireland and the United States in some way. There are plenty of Irish emigration songs but “Muirsheen Durkin” is one few optimistic ones, and we could all use a little optimism at this moment in time,” says McCauley. “Plus, the melody always gets stuck in my head. I’d like to think my ancestor from County Cavan, Joseph McCauley, had an outlook similar to the narrator of the song when he emigrated to the United States many generations ago. He never struck gold, but I think he opened a hat store in Boston”
Deer Tick’s distinctive mix of catchy garage rock and bluesy folk have remained intact across their eight full-length studio albums, which started with their debut acclaimed album War Elephant in 2007. Since then, the band has become one of the most beloved and influential folk-rock bands of the past two decades with over 80 million streams on Spotify and playing stages across the biggest music festivals in music including Austin City Limits, Bonnaroo, Coachella and Lollapalooza.