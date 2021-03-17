Deer Tick Covers Irish Classic “Muirsheen Durkin” with Friends for St. Patrick’s Day

Home News Adam Benavides March 17th, 2021 - 7:41 PM

Deer Tick

Today edgy folk-rock heroes Deer Tick have released a brand new cover of the classic Irish folk song “Muirsheen Durkin” in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day. The song, also widely known as Goodbye Mursheen Durkin, marks the first new music from the legendary garage rockers of 2021.

The band enlisted a number of their musical friends for the cover including Steve Berlin (Los Lobos), James Felice (The Felice Brothers), Spencer Swain (Flogging Molly, The Devil Makes Three), MorganEve Swain (The Huntress, Holder of Hands, Brown Bird, The Devil Makes Three) and Spider Stacy (The Pogues). The song retains the folk tune’s festive spirit and the video of the various musicians playing instruments ranging from a banjo and violin to a saxophone certainly create a celebratory feel for the famous Irish holiday.