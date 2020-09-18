mxdwn PREMIERE: Darrel William Herbert Shares New Folk-Influenced Rock Song “To Your Side”

Home News Matt Matasci September 18th, 2020 - 10:00 AM

Back in the ’90s the The Toadies road the alternative rock wave to mainstream success with their own unique, country-fied take on the genre. Their single “Possum Kingdom” from 1994’s Rubberneck hit the top 10 of the Billboard Mainstream Rock and Modern Rock charts and featured Vaden Todd Lewis’s drawling, creepy vocals and Darrel William Herbert’s gritty and at-times sparse guitar work. The Toadies weren’t able to sustain the success of their early hits and broke up in 2001.

Herbert has continued making music as a solo artist and today we’re excited to premiere his latest single, “To Your Side.” The song is a simple alternative rock track with obvious influences from the songwriter’s home state of Texas. The blend of country, folk and rock ‘n roll recalls singer-songwriter greats like Tom Petty or John Mellencamp. He is releasing his debut solo album An Unwelcome Moment of Clarity on October 9.

“I wrote this because my co-producer Mitch Marine was coming over to work on songs and I didn’t have anything new to show him. It took me about 30 minutes to come up with the whole thing… the best songs always come together really quickly.”

An Unwelcome Moment of Clarity Track List

1. “If You Still Believe”

2. “To Your Side”

3. “Old Favorite”

4. “20 Yards”

5. “In Front Of Me”

6. “The Darkness”

7. “Little White Lines”

8. “Your Only One”

9. “Diamonds Glittering”