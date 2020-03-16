Reverend Horton Heat Says Local Governments are Violating Our First Amendment Right to Assembly, Wants to Play Shows During Coronavirus Outbreak

Home News Ashwin Chary March 16th, 2020 - 6:52 PM

Country legend, Reverend Horton Heat, is burning with passion. In a recent Facebook post, the well-known American musician mentioned how most of his concert promoters are forcing the rescheduling of his shows in the months of March, April and May.

Reverend Horton Heat further mentions how there were 900 tickets sold for his San Antonio, Texas show this past weekend, but was not sure whether the show was set to proceed or not. As a defense to his words, Reverent Horton Heat blamed the local government for violating the first amendment right, the right to assembly.

“I guess that they can stop rock and roll by violating our first amendment right to assembly,” Reverend Horton Heat wrote in a Facebook Post.

As his post came to an end, the country legend assured his fans he will not be cancelling any shows because of the coronavirus. He guarantees his fans if any gigs are cancelled, it will be because the promoters cancelled.

He encouraged his fans to push back against the local government, as they are restricting rock and rock. He expressed his passion through his post as he urged his fans to write emails and call the local government to remind them of the right to assembly.

“Write emails and call your local government agencies to remind them that we have the right to assembly,” Reverent Horton Heat wrote. “They can’t stop rock and roll!”

Photo Credit: Owen Ela