Times Of Grace Tame Their Demons in Heavy New Single “Medusa”

Home News Dayzsha Lino June 11th, 2021 - 11:51 PM

Heavy metal band Times Of Grace have just released a gritty new music video for their single, “Medusa.” This is the second single from the band for their upcoming new album, Songs of Loss and Separation.

“Medusa” features all of the standard elements of a typical hardcore metal song; intense vocals, pounding drums and dirty, distorted guitar riffs. However, the theme of “Medusa” runs much deeper. According to lead singer Jesse Leach, the song is about a broken/abusive relationship, and how we sometimes let loved ones who abuse us take advantage of our emotional well-being.

“‘Medusa’ is about betrayal, abuse, and deceit,” Leach said, “It’s a story about the dark side of the soul and the struggle to tear away from those who feed off of your heart. When faced with these types of people and situations, there is a battle not to allow it to destroy a part of your soul and change you.”

This theme carries on into the video for “Medusa.” In it, there is a woman trying to convince another woman to escape and follow her away from the seashores. But before she arrives, the main character (woman in white dress) is standing around the seashores, calmly taking photos on an old polaroid camera. The waves crashing aggressively against the rocks could be a possible representation of the chaos that comes with an abusive relationship, and the woman could also be a representation of someone who blindly admires their abusive partner, looking past their flawed characteristics.

The video for “Medusa” comes only a month after Times Of Grace released the video for their first single for Songs of Loss and Separation called “The Burden of Belief,” directed by Nick Hipa.

Songs of Loss and Separation is scheduled to be released on July 16, 2021. The album will include returning band members, including guitarist Adam Dutkiewicz and drummer Dan Gluszak.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz