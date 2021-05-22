Times of Grace Announces New Album Songs of Loss and Separation for July 2021 Release

Home News Kyle Cravens May 22nd, 2021 - 11:04 PM

American heavy metal band Times Of Grace returns after a ten year long hiatus with a new album titled Song Of Loss and Separation and its due out July 16. The record will be released by the band’s own imprint label, Wicked Good Records, and is available for pre-orders here.

The band’s debut album The Hymn of a Broken Man arrived back in 2011 and was crafted during band member Adam Dutkiewicz’s fraught recovery after a nearly devastating back surgery. The album earned acclaim from BBC Music, The Aquarian, and Rock Sound. It burst at it seems with dashes of shoegaze and ambiance in its songs.

Thinking back on the time between the band’s projects, Dutkiewicz reveals in a press statement, “It almost feels strange finally releasing the songs on this record, especially this one. I started writing this song over 10 years ago, so it’s been around for quite some time. I really hope you guys dig it, and I hope we will get the opportunity to play it for you guys live someday. Thanks, everyone!”

As for what fans can expect on the new record, the opening number, “The Burden Of Belief” just got a new music video directed by Nick Hipa. The new song is evidence that Times Of Grace are channeling pensive moods, heavy riffs, and atmospheric qualities for the long awaited follow up, with its stunning album cover painted by John McCormack and album art layout by Tom Bejgrowicz.

For more on Times Of Grace, check out Song Of Loss and Seperation’s original reveal announcement from January, and check out its track list below.

photo credit: Boston Lynn Schulz