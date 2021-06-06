Stone Giants Uncovers Meditative New Single “A Year to the Day”

Home News Kyle Cravens June 6th, 2021 - 2:29 AM

Brazilian electronic musician, composer and producer Amon Tobin has recently provided more output under his Stone Giants persona with the release of his new single “A Year To The Day.” The track will signify the last single off his forthcoming album as Stone Giants titled West Coast Love Stories.

“A Year To The Day” is a meditative and languid tune that relies heavily on soft synthesizer progressions, sporadic drum measures and elongated vocal phrasing. There’s a undercurrent of unsettling deference at the song’s bedrock, but it constantly undercuts its anxieties warm, comforting and blissful counterplay.

Speaking on the song’s content, Tobin revealed in a press statement that, “Your phone cheerfully recalls where you were this time last year. What executive committee decided it would be a good idea to have moments from your past randomly intrude on your present day? Memories you’ve either, carefully compartmentalized or buried so safe and deep you daren’t scroll through your photo history. Now at any moment you can be ambushed by an algorithmically generated montage of your most fragile memories set to music. It’s like an AI Psy-Op designed to send us into some kind of spiralling despair.”

Tobin began his career back in 1995 and is known for his unusual methodology in sound design and music production. Releasing ten major studio records under his name, he is no stranger to morphing his sonic sensibility into a new musical persona whether that be Cujo, Two Fingers, Only Child Tyrant, Figueroa or most recently, Stone Giants. His latest release was this year’s How Do You Live.

For more on Amon Tobin and his newest alias Stone Giants, check out another new single titled “Metropole.”