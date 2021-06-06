Steve Earle & The Dukes Announce Upcoming Tour Dates

Home News Aaron Grech June 6th, 2021 - 9:11 PM

Country icon Steve Earle will be touring the The Dukes this summer, launching his first official show at Gruene Hall in New Braunfels, Texas this July 1. The artist will then hit up several spots across the country, including Memphis, Omaha, Dallas and Atlanta, before wrapping up with two nights in Stoughton, Wisconsin this October.

This tour follows the release of J.T., Steve Earle & The Dukes’ 20th studio album, which contained cover versions of songs written by Earle’s late son Justin Townes Earle, who passed away last August. One of these covers included “Harlem River Blues,” which earned Justin Townes Earle a Song of the Year honor at the 2011 Americana Music Awards ceremony. Another cover, “Champagne Corrola,” was written as a tribute to the family sedan of the same name.

J.T. was released on January 4 of this year, in honor of what would’ve been the younger Earle’s 39th birthday. The album title takes its name from a nickname bestowed upon the late Earle by his father, who recorded the record as a way to cope with his son’s unexpected passing.

“The record is called J.T. because Justin was never called anything else until he was nearly grown. Well, when he was little, I called him Cowboy,” Steve Earle explained in a press release. “For better or worse, right or wrong, I loved Justin Townes Earle more than anything else on this earth. That being said, I made this record, like every other record I’ve ever made… for me. It was the only way I knew to say goodbye.”

2021 Tour Dates

7/1 – Gruene Hall – New Braunfels, TX

7/2 – Billy Bob’s – Fort Worth, TX

7/3 – Barge 295 – Seabrook, TX

7/4 – The Bluff – Natchez, MS

7/6 – Lafyette’s Music Room – Memphis, TN

7/8 – The Waiting Room – Omaha, NE

7/9 – Knuckleheads – Kansas City, MO

7/10 – Riverside Park Amphitheater – Jefferson City, MO

7/11 – The Pageant – St. Louis, MO

7/15 – Mountain Arts Center – Prestonsburg, KY

7/16 – The Burl – Lexington, KY

7/17 – Rams Head on Stage – Annapolis, MD

7/18 – The Pavilion at Point of the Bluff Vineyard – Hammondsport, NY

7/20 – The Birchmere – Alexandria, VA

7/21 – The Birchmere – Alexandria, VA

7/23 – The Paramount Theatre – Rutland, VT

7/24 – Marty’s Driving Range – Mason, NH

7/25 – Scranton Circle Drive-In Theater – Scranton, PA

7/27 – Stephen Talkhouse – Amagansett, NY

7/29 – Sellersville Theater – Sellersville, PA

7/30 – The Kent Stage – Kent, OH

7/31 – Riverfront Live – Cincinnati, OH

8/1 – Mountain Stage – Charleston, WV

8/6 – Big Top Chautauqua – Bayfield, WI

8/7 – Canterbury Park Summer Concert Series – Shakopee, MN

8/17 – The Kessler – Dallas, TX

8/20 – Ponte Vedra Concert Hall – Ponte Vedra Beach, FL

8/21 – Amaturo Theatre – Fort Lauderdale, FL

8/22 – Capitol Theatre – Clearwater, FL

8/24 – Montgomery Performing Arts Centre – Montgomery, AL (With Los Lobos)

8/26 – The Freeman Stage at Bayside – Selbyville, DE (With Los Lobos)

8/27 – Inssbrook After Hours – Glen Allen, VA (With Los Lobos)

8/28 – Atlanta Botanical Garden – Atlanta, GA (With Los Lobos)

8/30 – Ryman Auditorium – Nashville, TN (With Los Lobos)

9/2 – Newberry Opera House – Newberry, SC

9/3 – Salvage Station – Asheville, NC (With Los Lobos)

9/4 – Beaver Dam Amphitheatre – Beaver Dam, KY (With Los Lobos)

10/16 – Brooklyn Made – Brooklyn, NY (Steve Earle Solo)

10/22 – Stoughton Opera House – Stoughton, WI (Steve Earle Solo)

10/23 – Stoughton Opera House – Stoughton, WI (Steve Earle Solo)