Prince Channels Curtis Mayfield in Groovy Posthumous Single “Born 2 Die”

June 4th, 2021

A new Prince song has been released from the vault. Titled “Born 2 Die,” the track was recorded as a rebuke to Dr. Cornel West, who said Prince was “no Curtis Mayfield,” according to Prince’s musical director Morris Hayes. The track also appears on Welcome 2 America, out July 30 via Legacy. The 23-track album, recorded in 2010, is the first complete studio LP to emerge from Prince’s vault since his death in 2016.

When making the song, Prince “had been watching videos of his friend Dr. Cornel West on YouTube,” according to Hayes, who is quoted in a press release. “During one speech, Dr. West said, ‘I love my brother Prince, but he’s no Curtis Mayfield.’ So Prince said, ‘Oh really? We will see.’” Performers on “Born 2 Die” include bassist Tal Wilkenfeld, drummer Chris Coleman, and vocalists Shelby J., Liv Warfield, and Elisa Fiorillo.