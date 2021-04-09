Previously Unreleased Prince Album Welcome 2 America To Be Released July 2021

Home News Roy Lott April 9th, 2021 - 2:06 AM

With Prince’s extensive catalog, an unreleased album has now been announced. Titled Welcome 2 America, the album is set to be released July 30 via Legacy. According to Brooklyn Vegan, the album was recorded and completed in the spring of 2010 but then “mysteriously archived.” It is also the first previously unreleased standalone album to come from Prince’s vault and “documents Prince’s concerns, hopes, and visions for a shifting society, presciently foreshadowing an era of political division, disinformation, and a renewed fight for racial justice.”

A Deluxe Edition of Welcome 2 America will also be released that combines the double vinyl album and CD versions with a never-before-released Blu-ray of Prince’s April 28, 2011 performance at The Forum, which was part of his Welcome 2 America Tour’s 21 Nite Stand in Los Angele, CA. It also comes with a 32 page 12×12 book, exclusive poster and “an embossed vellum envelope of limited edition memorabilia all housed in a luxe, gold embossed package.” Fans can pre-order the album here.

Tal Wilkenfeld, drummer Chris Coleman, and engineer Jason Agel contributed to the album as well as contributions from New Power Generation singers Shelby J, Liv Warfield, and Elisa Fiorillo and keyboardist Morris Hayes, who co-produced the album.