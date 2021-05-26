The Smashing Pumpkins Will Preview Unreleased Material During Upcoming Gish Anniversary Live Stream

Home News Tristan Kinnett May 26th, 2021 - 9:37 PM

The Smashing Pumpkins announced that they would be premiering previously-unreleased music during a two-hour livestream celebration for the 30th anniversary of their 1991 debut record Gish. They did not confirm whether it will be Gish-era material, new material or something else entirely.

Gish will officially be 30 years old this Friday, May 28, and the livestream will be held on Saturday, May 29 at 5:00 p.m. PDT/8:00 p.m. EDT. The event will involve a vinyl listening party of the LP, a Q&A session with their frontman Billy Corgan and founding drummer Jimmy Chamberlin and the revealing of new music.

The band will be hosting the stream from Madame Zuzu’s plant-based tea shop at the location that Corgan owns in Highland Park, IL. Tickets will go on-sale here this Friday, May 28th, at 09:00 a.m. PDT/12:00 p.m. EDT, starting at $19.91. Some of the proceeds from the ticket sales will be donated to the PAWS no-kill animal shelter in Chicago, IL.

Some of the celebration will be had in-person at the tea shop itself. There will be several different pieces of merchandise sold, an on-site-exclusive Gish exhibit and a special ‘Soul Head‘ beer. Madame Zuzu’s has more information available on their plans and the beer over at their website. A limited 30th Anniversary Edition of Gish will also drop here on Friday.

Fresh off of the release of their 2020 double-album CYR, The Smashing Pumpkins announced plans to release an official version of Machina II with 80 tracks and a 33-track sequel to Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness (1995) and Machina (2000). In March 2021, mxdwn’s Tom Hindle interviewed the band’s guitarist/keyboardist Jeff Schroeder about the Mellon Collie sequel, among other things. Schroeder stated that he thought it would be complete sometime this summer, but when they release it will depend on where the music industry’s at in terms of COVID-19 recovery.

He and the rest of the band are making the most of not being able to tour by focusing on new material, but they do look forward to getting back on the road. “So is there a possibility to, to start planning a tour or shows?” He asked himself. “I think we’ll have a better idea, have a clear sense. But we kind of figured we have this time where we can’t play or do anything let’s try and make the most music that we can. And so it’s been fun. It’s been it’s been great. I mean, like I said, like, I miss playing live, for sure. But at the same time, like I can totally get inspired by doing something like this as well.

Photo credit: Alyssa Fried