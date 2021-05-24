Surfer Blood Announces Summer 2021 Tour Dates

Home News Noah Celaya May 24th, 2021 - 9:00 PM

Surfer Blood

After rescheduling their 2020 Carefree Theatre tour three times, Surfer Blood will boldly hit the road for a month-long tour starting July 30, joined by opener Worn-Tin from Los Angeles. Since their latest album Carefree Theatre came out in 2021, Surfer Blood played several web concerts in conjunction with Noonchorus and Rough Trade NYC. The band will play a stripped-down acoustic trio set for a web benefit for Sweet Relief in conjunction with JaM Cellars.

The Napa winery (and presenting sponsor of BottleRock Music festival) will contribute $1 to Sweet Relief for every like, comment, or share of the free concert. Sweet Relief provided grants to musicians during Covid-19 and has been helping musicians in need since 1993, and assisted with fundraising for cancer treatment for Surfer Blood’s late guitarist Thomas Fekete. The free JaM Cellars Happy Hour with acoustic Surfer Blood will broadcast live Friday, May 28, 7 pm Eastern, simultaneously on Facebook Live and Youtube Live. Check out the tour flyer below:

Tour Dates

7/30 – Atlanta, GA – The Earl

7/31 – Memphis, TN – Hi-Tone

8/3 – Albuquerque, NM – Launchpad

8/4 – Denver, CO – Larimer Lounge

8/5 – Fort Collins, CO – Surfside 7

8/6 – Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge

8/7 – Boise, ID – Neurolux

8/8 – Spokane, WA – Lucky You Lounge

8/10 – Tacoma, WA – Alma Mater (Rooftop)

8/11 – Vancouver, BC – Fox Cabaret

8/12 – Bellingham, WA – The Shakedown

8/13 – Seattle, WA – Chop Suey

8/14 – Portland, OR – Doug Fir

8/17 – San Francisco, CA – Bottom of the Hill

8/18 – Morro Bay, CA – The Siren

8/19 – San Diego, CA – Casbah

8/20 – Los Angeles, CA – The Echo

8/22 – Tucson, AZ – Hotel Congress

8/24 – Austin, TX – Hotel Vegas

8/25 – Dallas, TX – Club Dada

8/26 – Houston, TX – Satellite Bar

8/27 – New Orleans, LA – The Parish

8/28 – Mobile, AL – Alabama Music Box

Photo credit: Demian Becerra