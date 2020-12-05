Greta Van Fleet Announces New Album The Battle At Garden’s Gate For April 2021 Release, Shares New Single “Age of Machine”

Home News Kyle Cravens December 5th, 2020 - 5:17 PM

American rock band Greta Van Fleet announced the title and release date for their sophomore full length album, The Battle At Garden’s Gate due out April 16, 2021. With their core lineup remaining solid with the three Kiszka brothers at the helm with Danny Wagner still slapping the skins, the new album promises to be a bold evolution for the band’s sound following their full-length debut, Anthem of the Peaceful Army. In a lot of ways, the band is still riding off the coattails of their breakout smash hit in 2017, “Highway Song,” touring across the nation since its release and trying their best to stand aside but avoid obvious association with blues rock monoliths like Led Zeppelin. They remain laser focused on using rock ‘n’ roll’s foundational elements to build an entirely new sonic blueprint, devising something that may altogether herald modernity.

“There was a lot of self-evolution happening during the writing of this album that was prompted by experiences I had, experiences we all had, so a lot of contemplation occurred,” Josh Kiszka says, while Jake Kiszka adds, “It’s reflecting a lot of the world that we’ve seen, and I think that it’s reflecting a lot of personal truth. What Josh does very well with the lyrics is telling ancient tales with a contemporary application.”

“Age of Machine” is the track Greta Van Fleet is betting on to generate hype around the new album. It serves as a sequel of sorts to the epic opener off their first album “Age of Man.” The song is a wellspring of musical ideas, it’s as epic and glorious in scope as its predecessor, but certainly displays the bands increasing prowess over their craft. Josh Kizkas acrobatic vocals screech through sonic battles surrounding him, and that’s before a he’s joined by a holy chorus that supports potent lyrics leading into one hell of a guitar solo payoff.

Lyrically, The Battle at Garden’s Gate is said to muse about the influence of technology on modern life; the role conflict plays in the global sphere; the deceptive fulfillment of tangible riches; and philosophical questions about life, love and power.

Josh Kiszka explains, “It’s very dynamic, lyrically speaking. And that’s the human experience. It’s much more than pain or fear; it’s also beauty. People need people, and love is important.”

photo credit: Boston Lynn Schulz