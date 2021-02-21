Greta Van Fleet Creates Heavenly Imagery In New Music Video For “Heat Above”

Home News Caroline Fisher February 21st, 2021 - 11:30 PM

Esteemed Michigan alt-rockers, Greta Van Fleet, have released a new music video for their track “Heat Above.” The song comes from their upcoming sophomore album, The Battle at Garden’s Gate which is set to be released April 16, 2021 via Lava/ Republic Records. The group also recently released a music video for their song “Age of Machine.” The new album follows the band’s debut LP, Anthem of the Peaceful Army.

The band accurately describes their new track as “theatrical, eloquent, and exaggerated.” Calling it “a dream in the clouds, a moment of peace in the storm… surreal, strange, alive and free.”

Watch the Video for “Heat Above” Here:

The track leads with an ethereal introduction before breaking out into a full and triumphant piece about “what life is worth,” describing how “Life’s the story of / Ascending to the stars as one.” Capturing the message of the song beautifully, powerful instrumentation takes the song to the next level, giving it an orchestral flair. The song’s robust sound evokes optimism and promise for the young artists.

A clean and bold vocal from frontman Josh Kiszka carries the song as it transforms into its idyllic finale. An emphasis on love and human connection are lyrical themes characteristic to their sound that fans can expect to see more of with their upcoming album, The Battle at Garden’s Gate.

The video is the perfect translation of the song into a visual form, embodying the paradisal qualities of the music. The group performs the song dressed in all white, decorated with jewels and other elaborate costume pieces. Ambient lighting makes the setting of the video feel heavenly, making the song itself seem all the more angelic. The video, directed by Matthew Daniel Siskin, will certainly excite fans about Greta Van Fleet’s upcoming album.

The band debuted “Heat Above” during an interview with DJ Zane Lowe last week, who said that “You aren’t ever going to hear anything like this today and probably in the near future, Greta Van Fleet doing it like nobody else.”

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz