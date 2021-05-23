The Record Company Shares New Cover of Willie Dixon’s “Spoonful”

Home News Krista Marple May 23rd, 2021 - 5:00 PM

LA-based rock band The Record Company has released their final track from their collection of covers. “Spoonful,” which was originally performed by Willie Dixon, is set to be featured on their new EP titled Side Project, which was released on May 9 under Concord Records.

The Record Company’s new release also features covers of songs such as “I Wanna Get High,” originally performed by Cypress Hill and “Devil Inside,” originally performed by INXS.

“Side Project is what happens when three guys who have always been in bands finish their record, are locked away from each other, and are told they need to make more ‘content.’ So, we took songs we love, fucked them up, cut them up and twisted them around, until we loved it and felt like a band again,” said the Grammy-nominated group in a press release.

The Record Company’s rendition of Dixon’s “Spoonful” is a sharp, vocal-heavy with light instrumental in the background to accompany it. In comparison to the original version, their cover is a bit more intense. Dixon’s version of the track holds a calmer tone where The Record Company’s explores a different perspective.

The rock group first announced the release of their newest EP back in April with the release of their first single “Ball and Chains,” which was originally performed by Big Mama Thornton. Shortly after that, they released their rendition of “Devil Inside” and then “I Wanna Get High.”

According to a press release, The Record Company is currently scheduled to release a full-length studio LP later this year.