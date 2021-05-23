Split Single Releases Energetic New Single “95 Percent,” Unveils Colorful Music Video

Home News Leanne Rubinstein May 23rd, 2021 - 4:19 PM

Rock band Split Single has released the new single “95 percent” with its accompanying music video animated by Grant Nickson. The song is the second track off the band’s upcoming album Amplificado, which is set for release on June 25 with Inside Outside Records.

The album is a collection of rock songs that talk about living through “a chaotic and cruel Republican majority rule and under the limitations of a worldwide pandemic.” This new single follows the release of “(Nothing You Can Do To) End This Love.”

The song is a politically charged anthem criticizing representatives for not doing enough for the people, also accusing them of having intentions not fully just. The song displays Narducy’s powerful voice in his tenor belting range, accompanied by passionately expressive guitar chords and a percussion beat that drives the classic rock song.

The music video is animated in an almost watercolor-like design, the center featuring a constantly changing pattern that takes the shape of faces, hearts and lines that move like waves in water.

Of the single, Narducy said, “As a liberal person, I can get tripped up by my tendency towards empathy. Part of me wants to believe that politicians are earnest in their efforts to help all Americans even when I know they are not. So it can backfire when I get hesitant and confused but overall I think it’s positive because I never fully trust ANY of them. I’m 95 percent committed and 95 percent suspicious. I’m also not good at math.”

Split Single is made up of Jason Narducy (Bob Mould Band, Superchunk, Verbow), with “95 Percent” also featuring REM’s Mike Mills on bass and Jon Wurster on drums. Past albums released by the band include 2016’s Metal Frames and 2014’s Fragmented World.