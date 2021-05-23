Skateboarding Skeletons Take Over New Aesop Rock Video for “Jumping Coffin”

Home News Aaron Grech May 23rd, 2021 - 9:53 PM

Independent hip hop artist Aesop Rock has released a new trippy video for “Jumping Coffin,” a single from his latest studio album Spirit World Field Guide, which was released last fall. This tribute to skateboarding was directed by Rob Shaw and features clips hosting Emile Laurent, Enzo Kurmaskie, Anthony Del Togno Armanasco and Silas Baxter-Neal.

“Jumping Coffin” is animated in a minimalist style, as few colors and white geometric shapes form rooms, walls and a skeleton that navigates through disastrous scenery such as nuclear waste bins and fire stacks on a skateboard, in addition to footage of the aforementioned skaters. This horror-infused, yet distinctly psychedelic visual matches the mood of the song, which blends Aesop Rock’s strong rap delivery with an eerie synth progression and otherworldly screeches that capture much of Spirit World Guide‘s vibe.

The single followed Aesop Rock’s “Pizza Alley,” “Coveralls,” “The Gates” and “Longed Legged Larry,” which all had a psychedelic aesthetic with recurring horror themes greeted by the rapper’s unique exploration of death. Outside of his work on the album, Aesop Rock also teamed up with Homeboy Sandman’s Lice for the MF Doom tribute “Ask Anyone.”

“Spirit World Field Guide gives listeners a sense of relief. Aesop throughout encourages the exploration of one’s own alternate dimensions,” mxdwn reviewer Jahniya Morris explained. “This album is a way for those who are on their own journeys to look for a section they feel most applicable and explore it. Aesop Rock gives those listening a chance to see his experience and let them know any uncertainties or fear that may arise is okay; people are not alone.

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford