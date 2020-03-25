Jackson Browne Has Tested Postive for Coronavirus

Home News Aaron Grech March 25th, 2020 - 10:36 AM

Singer-songwriter Jackson Browne recently revealed that he tested positive for the coravirus (COVID-19) which has had a massive increase in cases from the past few months. The artist is currently recuperating in his home in Loos Angeles, and stated that he has been in self-quarantine for at least 10 days since his diagnosis was revealed.

“As soon as I had a small cough and a temperature, I tested [for COVID-19],” the performer explained in a recent interview with Rolling Stone. “My symptoms are really pretty mild, so I don’t require any kind of medication and certainly not hospitalization or anything like that.”

While the 71-year old performer is uncertain of how he came into contact with the virus, he explained that a recent trip to New York City for the annual Love Rocks NYC benefit concert may have the source. The benefit concert was set to have many high profile appearances from artists such as Cyndi Lauper, Dave Matthews, Warren Haynes, Susan Tedeschi, and Derek Trucks.

During the interview he explained the necessity of self-quarantine, stating: “So many people that have it aren’t going to be tested, They don’t have symptoms, but they might have it and might be able to pass it on. That’s what younger readers need to understand: They need to take part in the global response to stop the spread. That means not going anywhere, not getting into contact with anybody, not seeing anybody.”

Browne held a couple of performances last year alongside Emmylou Harris and Patty Griffin, for a series of shows in support of the Women’s Refugee Commission (WRC).

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Shulz