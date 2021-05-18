Levitation Festival Announces 2021 Festival Dates Over Halloween Weekend

Home News Tristan Kinnett May 18th, 2021 - 2:16 PM

Levitation Festival will return in-person on October 28-31, 2021, with a lineup that is yet to be announced. Last year’s edition had been planned for March 18-19, but was called off due to rising concerns over COVID-19. Instead, Levitation had hosted a series of livestreams called the Levitation Sessions.

Some of the artists to play Levitation Sessions included Ringo Deathstarr, Holy Wave, Ty Segall & Freedom Band, Death Valley Girls and Osees. Ringo Deathstarr and Holy Wave had been announced for the canceled 2020 festival, alongside others like The Black Lips, The Coathangers, Kokoroko, The Dream Syndicate and Frankie and the Witch Fingers. The last time the festival was held was in 2019, featuring Angel Olsen, Devendra Banhart, Deafheaven, Black Mountain, John Cale, The Black Angels, Kurt Vile & The Violators and Dinosaur Jr. as headliners.

The 2021 festival will take place at the Red River Cultural District and East Side in downtown Austin, TX, across venues including Stubb’s, Mohawk, Empire, Hotel Vegas, Central Presbyterian Church and more. More information on the festival, merchandise deals, the levitation sessions and more can be found on the festival’s website.

Levitation and The Reverberation Appreciation Society announced, “We’re excited to see live music coming back, and looking forward to seeing everyone in Austin for another epic weekend of music and art in Austin, Texas. As shows and events come back to our beloved venues and art spaces, safety procedures will continue to evolve and we will work with our venues and health officials to offer clear guidelines for attendees. Let’s all do our part to bring back live music stronger than ever. It’s gonna be Halloween weekend, so masks are encouraged regardless 🙂 Take care friends, we hope to see you soon!”

The specific COVID-19 precautions to be taken haven’t been detailed at this time aside from the encouragement to wear masks. Levitation is sure to provide more information on that as Halloween weekend draws closer, and encourages those interested to follow their official Facebook and/or Instagram pages for updates. 2021 will be the festival’s 12th year, if all goes as planned. It originally began in 2008 as Austin Psych Fest, a single-venue, single-day event.