Engine Kid Featuring Greg Anderson of Sunn O))) Announces Record Store Day Box Set Everything Left Inside and Shares Unreleased Track “Angel Dust”

May 18th, 2021

90’s post hardcore collective Engine Kid has shared the previously unreleased track “Angel Dust” as it will appear on their upcoming Record Store Day 6 x LP box set entitled Everything Left Inside with Southern Lord label. With digital already available via Bandcamp, The box set will become available for vinyl in the US on June 12 with additional versions available internationally arriving at a later date.

The Everything Left Inside box set includes other unreleased singles in addition to albums including the “Novocaine/Astronaut” 12”, “Bear Catching Fish” 2xLP, “Angel Wings” 2xLP and “Split w/ Iceburn / Everything Left Inside” 12”, all of which are remastered and will include a descriptive 12-page booklet.

“Angel Dust” embodies the band’s ability to apply rock-type musical qualities to the gentle storytelling found in indie music. The electric guitar and drums are strong and intentional, with Anderson’s vocals possessing a sense of poignancy with a lower volume and free quality even in his yelled phrases.

Engine Kid features guitarist/vocalist Greg Anderson of Sunn O))), Goatsnake and Thorr’s Hammer. Anderson is also the owner of Southern Lord label. Created in 1991 in Seattle, the band’s original lineup included Anderson, drummer Chris Vandebrooke and bassist Art Behrman, all of whom had experience in hardcore/punk bands previously. Brian “Krafty” Kraft has since replaced Behrman on bass and Jade Devitt replaced Vandebrooke on the drums, the group delving into new sounds including punk, metal and even jazz.

The Everything Left Inside box set full tracklist:

Astronaut / Novocaine

1. Novocaine

2. 1/4 Mile Thunder

3. The Needle And The Damage Done

4. Little Drummer Boy

5. Astronaut

6. Treasure Chest

7. Furnace

Bear Catching Fish

1. Bear Catching Fish

2. Rockford Files

3. Treasure Chest

4. Cabin Fever

5. Quarter Mile Thunder

6. Bullfight

7. Mountain High

8. Winter Time

Angel Wings

1. Holes To Fight In

2. Windshield

3. Nailgun

4. Fanbelt

5. Anchor

6. Herbie Hancock

7. Expressionists

8. Jumper Cables

9 Stitches

10. A Quinn Martin Production

11. Angel Dust

12. Lies Like Knives

13. Olé

Split w/ Iceburn & Everything Left

1. Trailhead At Lake

2. Hiking The Circumference Of The Mountaintop Lake

3. The Shining Path

4. Insulate

6. Thigh with a Desolate Thorn

7. Breakdown

8. The Heater Sweats Nails

9. Husk