SUNN O))) Releases Life Metal 606 Production Demos on Bandcamp with Proceeds Going to NAACP Legal Defense Fund, Community Bail Funds, Mutual Aid Funds and Racial Justice Organizers

Home News Paige Willis June 19th, 2020 - 2:46 PM

More and more artists are coming out to support the Black Lives Matter movement. SUNN O)), the avant-garde metal band, is releasing demos from their new album Life Metal. The demos are going to be sold with all of the proceeds going to organizations that are standing with the BLM movement such as Actblue and NAACP Legal Defense Fund. The demos are from their two albums Life Metal, and Pyroclasts, released in April and October of 2019. The recordings are from their pre-recording rehearsal sessions from 606 Studios, which is owned by The Foo Fighters and David Grohl. These songs were originally recorded in May of 2018, and went on to be critically acclaimed on their prospective albums on South Lord Recordings.

SUNN O)) is very clear on where they stand in the current civil rights movement stating, “SUNN O))) stands in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement and the revolutionary movement, the demonstrations and protests in the United States and around the world. We stand in solidarity against the police state, police brutality, against systemic social, institutional racism and bigotry, and are vehemently antiracist and antifascist in our morals.” The band later continues later to explain where the proceeds of the sales of the songs will be going and how fans can purchase their music. SUNN O)) goes on saying, “The community of music is great, compassionate, aware, and active in these times. The underground is strong and in solidarity!”

<a href="http://sunn.bandcamp.com/album/606-lm-preproduction-290618">606_LM preproduction 290618 by SUNN O)))</a>

<a href="http://sunn.bandcamp.com/album/606-lm-preproduction-280618">606_LM preproduction 280618 by SUNN O)))</a>

<a href="http://sunn.bandcamp.com/album/606-lm-preproduction-270618">606_LM preproduction 270618 by SUNN O)))</a>

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat