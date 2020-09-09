Bob Mould Rips Through Colorfully-Titled New Single “Siberian Butterfly”

Home News Adam Benavides September 9th, 2020 - 4:01 PM

Former Husker Du singer and frontman Bob Mould has shared new song “Siberian Butterfly,” the third single from his upcoming full-length studio album, Blue Hearts. The new 14-track solo LP will be released on September 25 via Merge Records.

The new song gets off to its raucous start immediately as Mould powers the song with electric power chords while staying hopeful with an upbeat, surf rock/punk vibe throughout. You can feel the fun Mould is having here and longtime fans of the musician’s live performances will certainly enjoy its thumping energy.

Discussing the song’s themes and sensibilities, Mould confirms it came from a hopeful, invigorating place. “As I kept writing, the narrative shifted toward themes of change, growth, and freedom,” says Mould. “These motifs are central to how we become our true selves. This is how we begin our journey toward our true identities.” Mould continues explaining some of the larger themes of self-discovery and appreciation are “autobiographical” as well. “I put myself through some self-hating years as a young gay man – never feeling “good enough,” not recognizing the positive qualities I had to offer, while inhibiting the development of my gay identity,” explains Mould. “I hope for a world where all people can be what they want to be. Life seems shorter every day; maybe this simple song can be of use to people who are struggling to find their true selves.”

Blue Hearts will mark Mould’s 14th solo full-length studio record and has already garnered praise from critics with Stereogum claiming, “Now that he’s tapped back into his anger, those guitars and everything else have gone supernova.” The album was produced by Mould himself with longtime engineer Beau Sorenson at Chicago’s famed Electrical Audio studio. Mould released new singles “American Crisis” and “Forecast of Rain” from the album earlier this year.