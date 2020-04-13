Lana Del Rey Announces New Spoken-Word Album Will Be Titled Violet Bent Backwards Over the Grass and Will Feature Music by Jack Antonoff

Home News Aaron Grech April 13th, 2020 - 11:22 PM

Prominent pop artist Lana Del Rey has announced a new spoken word album titled Violet Bent Backwards Over the Grass, which was accompanied by an album cover that has now been removed from her official Instagram page. This album does not have a release date yet, however it is expected to feature music by Jack Antonoff.

The project was announced by Lana Del Rey last December, when it was originally slated for a January release. Half of the proceeds from this album were set to go to various Native American organizations across the United States.

“I had a thought for a while about how I wanted the album to be around a dollar because I just love the idea that thoughts are meant to be shared and that they were priceless in some way, and there was a second part that I’d been thinking of before releasing it which was that I wanted half of what the spoken word is going for to benefit Native American organizations around the country, whether it was for preserving their rights or trying to help keep their land intact,” the performer explained.

The artist released her most recent studio album Norman Fucking Rockwell last year. Two of the songs featured on the album “hope is a dangerous thing for a woman like me to have – but i have it” and “Looking For America,” are included on our top 50 songs of 2019 list. The album was also listed as one of our best albums of that year.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna