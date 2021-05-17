ShipRocked Announces 2022 Lineup Featuring Lamb of God, He Is Legend and Wage War

Home News Ellie Lin May 17th, 2021 - 7:20 PM

He is Legend

Music festival ShipRocked has announced their 2022 lineup including Lamb of God, He Is Legend and Wage War. The festival will take place on the Carnival Breeze cruise ship between Jan. 22 and Jan. 27.

The Carnival Breeze will set out from Galveston, Texas and has stops in Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico. The festival began in 2009, and has had consistent tours since its beginning. Tickets for the cruise are already on sale, and there are a limited number left. To purchase tickets, click here.

Other performers at ShipRocked 2022 include 10 Years, ‘68, Avatar, Ayron Jones, Badflower, Blacktop Mojo, Bones U.K., Dead Poet Society, Dead Sara, From Ashes to New, I Prevail, Lilith Czar, Motionless in White, Oxymorrons, P.O.D., RavenEye, Sevendust, Steel Panther, VRSTY and Zero 9:36. There will be special performances by The Stowaways, Mark Morton and We Are the Fallen.

Mark Morton, member of Lamb of God, is excited to perform at ShipRocked. “We are thrilled to announce that Lamb Of God will be appearing on ShipRocked 2022! Live music is coming back in a big way and what better chance to make up for all the concerts you’ve been missing out on over the last year than to set out to sea for 5 days of non-stop rock?! Bring your sunscreen, Pedialyte and lots of Dramamine…Let’s gooooooo!” he said in a press release.

In addition to ShipRocked, Lamb of God recently announced they will co-headline a tour with Megadeth. They also covered Bad Brains’ song, “I Against I,” with Fever 333 in April 2021. He Is Legend’s sixth and most recent studio album was praised by mxdwn album reviewer Cait Stoddard, “What is amusing about White Bat is how it is filled with a sense of imagination since in some ways some of the songs are storytellers since the lyrics are about scary events like the boogie man coming alive at night. If fans loved the band’s album Few, then they will surely appreciate and enjoy the music White Bat presents to them.”

