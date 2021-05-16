Rodrigo y Gabriela Announces Fall 2021 Tour Dates

Home News Krista Marple May 16th, 2021 - 7:30 PM

Mexico-based acoustic duo Rodrigo y Gabriela have announced their upcoming fall 2021 tour dates. The 22-date tour will make stops in several different cities throughout America and will support their newly released EP titled Jazz.

Rodrigo y Gabriela’s 2021 tour will kick off in Boulder, Colorado on September 1 and last through October 16 where they make their final stop in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Throughout the tour, they will make stops in cities like Boston, Atlanta, Chicago, Sand Diego, Charlotte and more.

David Keenan, Irish singer-songwriter, will support Rodrigo y Gabriela for the first half of the tour where Silvana Estrada, Latin artist, will support them for the second half. Presale tickets for the tour will go on sale starting May 18 where ticket sales to the general public will begin on May 21.

The release of their newest EP is the first from the duo since their 2019 EP Mettal, which was entirely made up of metal covers. They covered iconic tracks from well-known metal bands such as Metallica, Slayer and Megadeth. Along with the EP, Rodrigo y Gabriela also released a full-length album in 2019 titled Mettavolution. The album had featured a 19-minute long cover of Pink Floyd’s “Echoes.”

Since then, the duo has been consistent with releasing content. More specifically, they had been releasing covers, especially during quarantine last year. In May of 2020, the duo covered Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy” during a livestream event. In April of this year, they created their rendition of Astor Piazzolla’s “Oblivion.” The cover was done in honor of the late singer and was considered a celebration of his 100th birthday.