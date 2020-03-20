Jamey Jasta and Howard Jones Team Up as Black Alpaca Song “Black Alpaca”

Home News Ashwin Chary March 20th, 2020 - 12:15 PM

Known for his immense contribution as the ex-lead vocalist for Killswitch Engage, and musician known for his role in Hatebreed, Jamey Jasta, have teamed up for a new project called, Black Alpaca. The two have also released their debut song with the same name, “Black Alpaca.”

Kicking off the song with a slow, yet heavy riff, the two legendary musicians start the song off on the right note. The emotion-filled vocals resonate as the cymbals crash in the background.

As the song reaches the middle portion, the sound of the guitars shift, changing the entire vibe of the song. Jones speaks the lyrics as the guitars slightly overpower his voice, adding flame and intensity to the track, as it paves the path for the final chorus. The guitars fades out, as the song abruptly ends, concluding the track.

The song was released on Jasta’s Facebook page, as he mentioned the song was inspired by the web series Metal Dudes Doing Non Mental Things. “Black Alpaca” is not the first song Jones and Jasta have collaborated on, Jones was featured on Jasta’s 2018 song, “Chasing Demons.”

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz