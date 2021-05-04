J. Cole Announces New Album The Off-Season for May 2021 Release

Home News Krista Marple May 4th, 2021 - 8:22 PM

J. Cole took to his Twitter to officially announce his highly anticipated forthcoming album The Off-Season. The album is set to be released on May 14 under Dreamville Records. The upcoming release will be the Germany-based rapper’s first album since KOD, which dropped in 2018 and was his third album to go platinum.

Just know this was years in the making. My new album The Off-Season available everywhere 5/14 pic.twitter.com/aBw4po8fvx — J. Cole (@JColeNC) May 4, 2021

Shortly after KOD was released, the album had broken two records. The album took the award for Apple Music’s most first-day album streams with 64.5 million streams along with Spotify’s most first-day U.S. album streams with 36.6 million plays.

J. Cole has been widely known for achieving greatness with most of his album releases. More specifically, he is known for perfectly curating platinum-worthy albums that do not feature any songs with other artists. The phrase “J. Cole Went Platinum with no Features” became incredibly popular after his 2014 album Forest Hills Drive.

Since the release of KOD, J. Cole had been relatively quiet up until earlier last year when he dropped “Snow On Tha Bluff,” which was his first song release of 2020. The lyrics of the track were quickly questioned after some listeners interpreted the song to be a reference to rapper Noname, who was known at the time for criticizing well-known artists for staying silent on George Floyd.

J. Cole quickly took to this social media to his Twitter page to simply state “ Morning. I stand behind every word of the song that dropped last night.” To follow, he posted again on Twitter stating that he loves and honors Noname as a leader. While the rapper never directly made a statement regarding George Floyd, he was seen protesting in North Carolina in support of the Black Lives Matter movement during a march against white supremacy.