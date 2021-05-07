J. Cole Previews Upcoming Album With New Song “i n t e r l u d e”

Home News Krista Marple May 7th, 2021 - 6:54 PM

J. Cole recently announced that his long-awaited album The Off-Season was set to be released on May 14. Following the announcement, he has released his new track “i n t e r l u d e,” which is the first single to be released from the forthcoming album.

“i n t e r l u d e” is a small glimpse of what The Off-Season will have to offer. The pace throughout the entire track is held consistent and provides raw lyrics from the rapper. “Just last week, seen yo’ mama weep/ Crying ‘cause she don’t wan’ bury your brother/ The blood leaks while the EMTs gotta carry her baby like surrogate mothers/ Woah, thank God we survived around where the terrorist hovered/ Though traumatized, wouldn’t trade it for nothin.’”

Over the years, J. Cole has been known for serving real his own raw and heartfelt feelings to his listeners through his music. His music is always interpreted on a deeper level because of the passion he puts into his music and the thought-provoking lyrics he uses to encapsulate his feelings.

The Off-Season will be the Germany-based rapper’s newest album since his 2018 release KOD, which was his third straight album with no features to go platinum. J. Cole has been widely recognized for creating top to bottom fantastic albums that only feature himself on the tracks.

Up until the release of his track “Snow on Tha Bluff,” J. Cole had kept relatively quiet over the last few years. However, he had taken to Twitter back in 2019 to announce that his appearance on Gang Starr’s “Family and Loyalty” would be his last feature ever. He stated in a Tweet, “This is the last feature you’ll hear from me. Thank you to everybody I got to work with during this run.” J. Cole was also featured on a few other songs that year with artists such as Ty Dolla $ign and 21 Savage.