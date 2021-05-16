Blanck Mass Announces New Album Mind Killer Featuring Improvised Material from Live Stream Performance for May 2021 Release

Home News Leanne Rubinstein May 16th, 2021 - 5:11 PM

Benjamin John Power’s Blanck Mass announced the release of the new album titled Mind Killer late last week. The album was released last Friday, May 14, with Weirding Way label, another project of the experimental artist.

Mind Killer is livestreamed original performance that is entirely improvised. It was recorded by Blanck Mass in early lockdown, April of 2020, and is a 40+ minute show that experiments with techno and loop-work. The performance uses a core setup of the Korg VOLCA Series that involved beats, bass, samplers and keys. The live set has been released as he performed it, with a slight length edit to fit onto vinyl. The album is also extremely limited, making up one pressing of only 1,000 copies worldwide.

This album is made up of an archive of field recordings from global travels over the course of a decade. The record features two long-form sections, each encapsulating a journey filled with memories and connections in a time of what feels like significant distance from the rest of the world. Pre-order Mind Killer here.

Mind Killer comes soon after the release of previous album In Ferneaux with Sacred Bones in February of this year, featuring the single “Starstuff.” and Animated Violence Mild was released before that in 2019, featuring the singles “House vs. House” and “No Dice.”

In Ferneaux can be purchased here.

Blanck Mass Mind Killer tracklist:

1. Side A

2. Side B