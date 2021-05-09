Rufus Wainwright Announces Judy Garland Tribute Livestream For June 2021

Home News Aaron Grech May 9th, 2021 - 10:16 PM

Multi-talented, singer, songwriter and composer Rufus Wainwright has announced a tribute to Hollywood icon Judy Garland called Rufus Does Judy at Capitol Studios, which will be recorded live from the iconic Capitol studios in Los Angeles on June 10. The event will take place on the late Garland’s 99th birthday and will see Wainwright perform his 2007 covers album Rufus Does Judy at Carnegie Hall, which was recorded at the iconic New York City venue in 2007, in its entirety.

Tickets for the event are being sold on Veeps for $30, with tickets going for $35 during the day of the show. The live event will also feature a micro-audience that will have acclaimed actress Renée Zellweger in attendance.

This livestream will follow A Rufus-Retro-Wainwright-Spective, which took place last fall and the A Not So Silent Night stream that took place around the holidays. Wainwright has a fall tour planned for this year alongside José González, which will kick off at the Uptown Theater in Kansas City, Missouri. Last year also saw the release of Wainwright’s project Unfollow The Rules.

“Wainwright is well known for his grand, operatic songwriting style, (in addition to his many songs, he’s the composer of two full operas) but his delivery in Friday’s concert was quite intimate—vulnerable, even,” mxdwn reviewer Jahan Raymond explained regarding A Rufus-Retro-Wainwright-Spective. “His knowledge of music theory and form were omnipresent throughout the show, however, and each song was an impeccable combination of idiomatic classical music, surprising melodies and fresh, colorful lyrics. It’s challenging to categorize his style: his music steers clear of pop and contemporary and stems from the classical tradition, but it still somehow possesses an era-defying vitality.”