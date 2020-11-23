Rufus, Martha and Lucy Wainwright Announce Annual A Not So Silent Night Will Go Online for 2020

Home News Tristan Kinnett November 23rd, 2020 - 8:06 PM

Siblings Rufus Wainwright, Martha Wainwright and Lucy Wainwright Roche will be playing their annual A Not So Silent Night concert virtually for the first time this year. Some of their relatives in the famously musical Wainwright, McGarrigle and Roche family trees will also be joining them. The show will be live streamed through veeps.com on December 20 starting at 12 p.m. PST.

The concert will benefit the Kate McGarrigle Fund, a Stand Up to Cancer partnership that started when Rufus and Martha Wainwright’s mother Kate McGarrigle was diagnosed with sarcoma in 2007. It funds sarcoma research and provides access to music therapy for cancer patients. Tickets start at $20 with the option available to donate more. Those who buy $75+ tickets will gain access to the post-show fireside chat.

A Not So Silent Night began in 2005 as part family reunion, part holiday concert. The tradition has since seen the family play shows at venues all over the world. This year, the Wainwrights and relatives can’t all get together due to COVID-19 restrictions, but they’re not letting that stop them. The show will alternate between being streamed from Rufus Wainwright’s living room in Los Angeles, Martha Wainwright at an arts and community center called “Ursa” in Montreal and Lucy Wainwright Roche at the legendary City Winery in New York City.

Featured guests include the three siblings’ father Loudon Wainwright III, Lucy Wainwright Roche’s mother Suzzy Roche, Loudon Wainwright III’s sister Sloan Wainwright, Kate McGarrigle’s sisters Jane and Anna McGarrigle, Anna McGarrigle’s children Lily and Sylvan Lanken and several other relatives that don’t share those four last names.

For those who can’t see the show on December 20, it will still be possible to purchase access to the stream until January 6, 2021. On January 8, Rufus Wainwright will resume his Rufus-Retro-Wainwright-Spective virtual tour through veeps.com with the first half of his 2007 album, Release the Stars. His last release was the full-length record Unfollow the Rules, from June this year.