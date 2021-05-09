Olivia Munn Gets Her Revenge on the DMV Employee From Hell Played by Adrian Martinez in New Imagine Dragons Video for “Cutthroat”

Home News Kyle Cravens May 9th, 2021 - 12:52 PM

American pop band Imagine Dragons recently debuted a brand-new music video for their single “Cutthroat.” The single, which was released alongside “Follow You,” make the first new music output by the band since their 2018 album Origins.

The Grammy winning, multi-platinum band enlisted the help of decorated actress Olivia Munn to star in the new visualizer. In it, she finds herself patently irascible during a visit to the DMV. The relatable circumstance is at times exaggerated by her driver instructor’s exhaustive rancidness. Munn’s character doesn’t go without leaving the audience satisfied after delivering the necessary amount of comeuppance to the instructor.

As for the song itself, it forgoes a lot of the “bring the house down” tone associated with the chart topping Imagine Dragons anthems. This song carries a sinister, vengeful weight to it until it bursts into disheveled pandemonium. A propulsive, punk-leaning song about killing the critic inside of you, vocalist Dan Reynolds has called the song “an exorcism of self-pity.” The band recorded the song with producer Rick Rubin at his Shangri-La studio in Malibu.

For more from Imagine Dragons, dive into unbridled imagine exercised in their music video for “Follow You.” The song peaked at number one on the Billboard Alternative Airplay and Mediabase Alternative Radio Charts upon release.

photo credit: Boston Lynn Schulz