Rob McElhenney and Kaitlin Olson’s Imaginations Run Wild During a Private Imagine Dragons Concert in New “Follow You” Video

Pop outfit Imagine Dragons have recruited It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia cast members Rob McElhenney and Kaitlin Olson for their latest music video “Follow You.” The track is a standalone single that was released alongside “Cutthroat” on March 12 via Interscope and Kidinakorner. This song was written by the band’s Dan Reynolds, Wayne Sermon, Ben McKee and Daniel Platzman, alongside Joel Little, Fransisca Hall, and Elley Duhé, and produced by Little.

“Follow You,” fits the shenanigans present in It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia perfectly, as Olson and McElhenney, who are spouses in real life, play exaggerated versions of themselves that are similar to their characters in the show. Olson takes McElhenney to a private concert to see her favorite band on his birthday, which goes into a performance of the song. Throughout the performance, the faces of both actors get superimposed on the bandmembers, which leads to hilarious moments.

At the end of the song, both actors get up and leave, saying they hope to get out before they perform “Radioactive,” the group’s most popular hit. The track is a pretty standard affair for Imagine Dragons, who bring their signature synths, pop tempos and anthemic vocal hooks onto the song. Their latest album Origins came out in 2018.

“A good pop album. It’s absolutely happened before, recently with Charlie Puth’s Voicenotes and plenty of times previously with other artists. The track order, musical variety and combination of old sound with their new sonic ventures make Imagine Dragons’ new album, Origins, a solid release,” mxdwn reviewer Henry Piper explained.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz