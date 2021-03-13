Imagine Dragons Shares First New Songs Since 2018 “Cutthroat” and “Follow You”

Home News Danielle Joyner March 13th, 2021 - 4:52 PM

Imagine Dragons have made their return to the music scene with two new tracks titled “Follow You” and “Cutthroat.” The release of the tracks were accompanied by lyric videos for both songs. The tracks dropped today via KIDinaKORNER/Intersccope are the band’s first productions since their 2018 album release of Origins.

“Follow You” produced by Joel Little, is a love song, according to a recent press release. The band’s vocalist Dan Reynolds wrote the song about his personal life, specifically his marriage. Reynolds was preparing to sign his divorce papers when his wife texted him, encouraging the couple to postpone their divorce and eventually cancel.

Check out the song below.

The song’s lyrics are symbolic of this everlasting love between two people. The lyrics say, “I’ll always be around wherever life takes you / You know I’ll follow you.”

The track has a theme of beginning steady and then the song picks up speed and volume a bit when the chorus comes in. The overall feel of the song still has a rock music sound, with a mild pop feel.

“Cutthroat” on the other hand, is a song about “killing the critic inside of you” according to the press release. The song was produced by Rick Rubin.

Check out the track below. The “propulsive, punk-leaning anthem” has such a strong and empowering sound. The lyrics openly discuss the idea of killing this metaphoric critic that lives within us all. “Only one us will make it out alive and it’s not you,” the lyrics sing in the chorus.