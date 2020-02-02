Boys Noize Announces Spring 2020 + | – Tour Dates

Home News Peter Mann February 2nd, 2020 - 12:28 PM

Boys Noize on Day 2 of HARD Summer Music Festival 2016

Berlin-based DJ/electronic music producer Boys Noize recently announced dates for his Spring 2020 + | – Tour. It has been four years since Boys Noize has released his fourth full length studio album, 2016’s Mayday, via his music imprint Boysnoize Records. According to a press release, “Two anonymous side projects plus ELAX, the GRAMMY nominated ‘Midnight Hour’ with Skrillex and Ty Dolla $ign, production on both Frank Ocean ‘DHL’ and A$AP Rocky’s ‘Babushka Boi’ return singles, his song with Francis and the Lights “Why Not?” and collaborations with Lady Gaga and Virgil Abloh serve as the prologue to this next chapter of Boys Noize.”

The vibrant and eclectic collaborations associated with the famed German electronic music producer Boys Noize (born Alexander Ridha) has saw a myriad of different sounds heard across multiple genres. As of last September, mxdwn previously reported the the release of “…Boys Noize and Francis and The Lights new disco inspired song ‘Why Not?’! This sassy little number brings on a cheerful mood that’s for sure. The electronic background and fun funky lyrics give this song life. If you are looking for a mood lifter this is the song. Boys Noize also slapped down some hard electronica on the recent song with Skrillex and Ty Dolla $ign ‘Midnight Hour.’” Boys Noize’s European Spring 2020 + | – Tour will make a pit stop back to the US on Friday, March 20 during Miami, Florida’s illustrious Ultra Music Festival.

Boys Noize Spring 2020 + | – Tour:

2/28 – Clermont-Ferrand, FR – La Coope

2/29 – Cologne, DE – Gewoelbe

3/7 – Toulouse, FR – Le Bikini

3/13 – Nancy, FR – L’Autre Canal

3/14 – Gent, BE – Compass

3/20 – Miami, FL – Ultra Music Festival

3/27 – Glasgow, GB – Sub Club

3/28 – Copenhagen, DK – Pumpehuset

4/3 – Milan, IT – Circo Magnolia

4/4 – Rome, IT – L’Ektrika

4/9 – Basel, CH – Nordstern

4/10 – Porto, PT – Industria Club

4/11 – Morlaix, FR – Panoramas Festival

4/18 – Geneva, CH – Audio Club

4/24 – Oslo, NOR – Jaeger

4/25 – Prague, CZ – Roxy

5/8 – Paris, FR – Dehors Brut

5/9 – Bordeaux, FR – Le Hangar

To purchase tickets for Boys Noize Spring 2020 + | – Tour dates, visit Boys Noize’s official website.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado