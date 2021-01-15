Pixies Release Live Album of 2004 Reunion at Coachella

Home News Krista Marple January 15th, 2021 - 5:57 PM

On May 1, 2004, the Pixies made an iconic appearance at Coachella where they reunited for the first time and performed an unforgettable set. Now, 17 years later, they have released a live album of that performance.

Some of the footage of the performance was recently shown in Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert, a documentary about the yearly festival that takes place in California. The official Twitter account for the Pixies announced the release of the live album earlier today. The documentary also features footage of performances by The White Stripes, Arcade Fire, Billie Eilish, Amy Winehouse, Rage Against the Machine and many more. It’s available to watch now on YouTube.

In September of last year, the Pixies announced that they would be releasing a brand new 12” special edition record that would feature songs “Hear Me Out,” which would feature vocals from Paz Lenchantin, bassist for the band and “Mambo Sun.”

Because of the current pandemic, many artists and musicians have had to put their touring plans on hold. Most artists that had tours scheduled for 2020 have rescheduled them for 2021 in hopes that they will be able to perform for their fans after it being almost a full year since live shows were allowed. As for the Pixies, they currently have plans to kick off their 2021 run of shows in Rouen, France on June 22.

The Boston-based alternative rock band was on the bill to play Riot Fest last year, which was also postponed due to the coronavirus. They were scheduled to play alongside My Chemical Romance, The Smashing Pumpkins, Taking Back Sunday and more. The festival was rescheduled for September 16-19 of this year. The Pixies will end their tour shortly before then and will play Riot Fest in September.

Live from Coachella, Indio, CA. Track List:

1. Bone Machine (Live from Coachelle, Indio, CA. May 1st, 2004)

2. U Mass (Live from Coachelle, Indio, CA. May 1st, 2004)

3. Isla De Encanta (Live from Coachelle, Indio, CA. May 1st, 2004)

4. Wave of Mutilation (Live from Coachelle, Indio, CA. May 1st, 2004)

5. Broken Face (Live from Coachelle, Indio, CA. May 1st, 2004)

6. Cactus (Live from Coachelle, Indio, CA. May 1st, 2004)

7. Caribou (Live from Coachelle, Indio, CA. May 1st, 2004)

8. Number 13 Baby (Live from Coachelle, Indio, CA. May 1st, 2004)

9. Gouge Away (Live from Coachelle, Indio, CA. May 1st, 2004)

10. Tame (Live from Coachelle, Indio, CA. May 1st, 2004)

11. Monkey Gone to Heaven (Live from Coachelle, Indio, CA. May 1st, 2004)

12. Debaser (Live from Coachelle, Indio, CA. May 1st, 2004)

13. Velouria (Live from Coachelle, Indio, CA. May 1st, 2004)

14. Hey (Live from Coachelle, Indio, CA. May 1st, 2004)

15. Gigantic (Live from Coachelle, Indio, CA. May 1st, 2004)

16. Nimrod’s Son (Live from Coachelle, Indio, CA. May 1st, 2004)

17. Here Comes Your Man (Live from Coachelle, Indio, CA. May 1st, 2004)

18. Vamos (Live from Coachelle, Indio, CA. May 1st, 2004)

19. In Heaven (Live from Coachelle, Indio, CA. May 1st, 2004)

20. Into the White (Live from Coachelle, Indio, CA. May 1st, 2004)

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat