Squid Announces Tour Dates For Fall 2021, Share New Single “Pamphlets”

The UK post-punk outfit Squid has announced a set of fall 2021 tour dates, which will kick off at the Concorde 2 in Brighton, United Kingdom this September before wrapping up at the Crocodile in Seattle, Washington in November. The group has also unveiled a new single called “Pamphlets,” which will be featured on their upcoming debut studio album Bright Green Field, out for release on May 7 via Warp Records.
“Pamphlets,” is filled with eclectic post-punk and experimental blends, sounding similar to the work put out by Squid’s contemporaries like Black Country New Road. The song’s length, idiosyncratic lyrics, post-rock chords and build ups are reminiscent of many songs coming out of the UK’s post-punk scene at the moment, but the latter half of the track has a quirky vibe, giving some nods to dance punk.
“This is one of our songs that has shape-shifted the most and has always been a staple of our live show when we were able to tour. Out of all the music on Bright Green Field, we’ve played Pamphlets the most, and some people might remember it from our gigs,” the band wrote in the song’s YouTube description. “It’s a song that’s also has come full circle, we started it in Chippenham and finished it in Chippenham. An ode to Wiltshire? Possibly – but it was always the song that we knew would finish our first album.”
Originally formed in 2017, Squid has released a total of five singles to date. The band originally intended to kick-off this tour last year, however the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to postpone it.
Fall 2021 Tour Dates
9/7 – Brighton, UK – Concorde 2
9/9 – Bristol, UK – Marble Factory
9/10 – Manchester, UK – Albert Hall
9/23 – London, UK – Printworks
9/24 – Birmingham, UK – The Crossing
9/25 – Nottingham, UK – Rock City
9/27 – Newcastle, UK – NUSU
9/28 – Glasgow, UK – SW3
9/29 – Belfast, UK – Empire
9/30 – Dublin, IE – Button Factory
10/3 – Cardiff, UK – Tramshed
10/4 – Southampton, UK – 1865
10/5 – Exeter, UK – The Phoenix
10/7 – Amsterdam, NL – Paradiso
10/8 – Brussels, BE – Botanique
10/9 – Paris, FR – Trabendo
10/11 – Cologne, DE – Bumann & Sohn
10/12 – Hamburg, DE – Molotow Skybar
10/15 – Malmo, SE – Plan B
10/16 – Stockholm, SE – Melodybox
10/18 – Berlin, DE – Berghain Kantine
10/19 – Prague, CZ – Underdogs’
10/21 – Munich, DE – Heppel & Ettlich
10/23 – Zurich, CH – Bogen F
10/24 – Düdingen, CH – Bad Bonn
10/25 – Milan, IT – Magnolia
10/25 – Bologna, IT – Locomotiv
10/28 – Barcelona, ES – Upload
10/29 – Madrid, ES – Independence
10/30 – Vigo, ES – Masterclub
11/9 – Philadelphia, PA – Johnny Brenda’s
11/10 – New York, NY – Mercury Lounge
11/12 – Cleveland, OH – Beachland Tavern
11/13 – Chicago, IL – Empty Bottle
11/17 – Los Angeles, CA – Moroccan Lounge
11/19 – Santa Ana, CA – Constellation Room
11/20 – San Francisco, CA – Rickshaw Stop
11/22 – Portland, OR – Doug Fir
11/23 – Seattle, WA – Crocodile