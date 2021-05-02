Squid Announces Tour Dates For Fall 2021, Share New Single “Pamphlets”

Home News Aaron Grech May 2nd, 2021 - 9:00 AM

The UK post-punk outfit Squid has announced a set of fall 2021 tour dates, which will kick off at the Concorde 2 in Brighton, United Kingdom this September before wrapping up at the Crocodile in Seattle, Washington in November. The group has also unveiled a new single called “Pamphlets,” which will be featured on their upcoming debut studio album Bright Green Field, out for release on May 7 via Warp Records.

“Pamphlets,” is filled with eclectic post-punk and experimental blends, sounding similar to the work put out by Squid’s contemporaries like Black Country New Road. The song’s length, idiosyncratic lyrics, post-rock chords and build ups are reminiscent of many songs coming out of the UK’s post-punk scene at the moment, but the latter half of the track has a quirky vibe, giving some nods to dance punk.

“This is one of our songs that has shape-shifted the most and has always been a staple of our live show when we were able to tour. Out of all the music on Bright Green Field, we’ve played Pamphlets the most, and some people might remember it from our gigs,” the band wrote in the song’s YouTube description. “It’s a song that’s also has come full circle, we started it in Chippenham and finished it in Chippenham. An ode to Wiltshire? Possibly – but it was always the song that we knew would finish our first album.”

Originally formed in 2017, Squid has released a total of five singles to date. The band originally intended to kick-off this tour last year, however the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to postpone it.

Fall 2021 Tour Dates

9/7 – Brighton, UK – Concorde 2

9/9 – Bristol, UK – Marble Factory

9/10 – Manchester, UK – Albert Hall

9/23 – London, UK – Printworks

9/24 – Birmingham, UK – The Crossing

9/25 – Nottingham, UK – Rock City

9/27 – Newcastle, UK – NUSU

9/28 – Glasgow, UK – SW3

9/29 – Belfast, UK – Empire

9/30 – Dublin, IE – Button Factory

10/3 – Cardiff, UK – Tramshed

10/4 – Southampton, UK – 1865

10/5 – Exeter, UK – The Phoenix

10/7 – Amsterdam, NL – Paradiso

10/8 – Brussels, BE – Botanique

10/9 – Paris, FR – Trabendo

10/11 – Cologne, DE – Bumann & Sohn

10/12 – Hamburg, DE – Molotow Skybar

10/15 – Malmo, SE – Plan B

10/16 – Stockholm, SE – Melodybox

10/18 – Berlin, DE – Berghain Kantine

10/19 – Prague, CZ – Underdogs’

10/21 – Munich, DE – Heppel & Ettlich

10/23 – Zurich, CH – Bogen F

10/24 – Düdingen, CH – Bad Bonn

10/25 – Milan, IT – Magnolia

10/25 – Bologna, IT – Locomotiv

10/28 – Barcelona, ES – Upload

10/29 – Madrid, ES – Independence

10/30 – Vigo, ES – Masterclub

11/9 – Philadelphia, PA – Johnny Brenda’s

11/10 – New York, NY – Mercury Lounge

11/12 – Cleveland, OH – Beachland Tavern

11/13 – Chicago, IL – Empty Bottle

11/17 – Los Angeles, CA – Moroccan Lounge

11/19 – Santa Ana, CA – Constellation Room

11/20 – San Francisco, CA – Rickshaw Stop

11/22 – Portland, OR – Doug Fir

11/23 – Seattle, WA – Crocodile