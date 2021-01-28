Squid Announces Debut Album Bright Green Field for May 2021 Release and Shares New Video for “Narrator” Featuring Martha Skye Murphy

Home News Adam Benavides January 28th, 2021 - 9:51 AM

Acclaimed UK band Squid has announced their much-anticipated first album, Bright Green Field, which will debut on May 7 on the Warp Records label. The band also shared the lead single and corresponding video for their debut LP called “Narrator” featuring Martha Skye Murphy.

The 8-minute clip, directed by Felix Green, sees the band rock through “Narrator” on an open 3D-graphic terrain as the camera meanders to various settings and corners of the setting as the band appears randomly throughout. The entire cinematography feels like equal parts Inception and video game, making for quite the visual achievement for Green. Meanwhile, the energetic track itself sounds like a powerful mix of Pixies and Talking Heads as singers Louis Barlase and Murphy swap verses.

Discussing “Narrator”, the band explains a central theme of the track is about the blurred lines of dream and reality. “‘Narrator’ follows a man who is losing the distinction between memory, dream and reality and how you can often mold your memories of people to fit a narrative that benefits your ego,” says the group. “Martha Skye-Murphy made the point that the unreliable narrator is, more often than not, a male who wishes to portray women as submissive characters in their story. After some discussions with Martha she thought it’d be a good idea that she play the part of the woman wanting to break free from the dominating story the male has set.”

Bright Green Field was produced by Dan Carey and caps off an exciting time for the young group, which has earned high-praise from a number of music publications including Pitchfork, Stereogum, The Guardian, NME, Paste and more. The new album will follow the band’s singles “Houseplants,” “Sludge,” “The Cleaner,” “Broadcaster,” and their Town Centre EP. Squid consists of Borlase (guitars/vocals), Oliver Judge (drums/vocals), Arthur Leadbetter (keyboards/strings/ percussion), Laurie Nankivell (bass/brass) and Anton Pearson (guitars/vocals).

Bright Green Field Track List:

1. “Resolution Square”

2. “G.S.K”

3. “Narrator” feat. Martha Skye Murphy

4. “Boy Racers”

5. “Paddling”

6. “Documentary Filmmaker”

7. “2010”

8. “The Flyover”

9. “Peel St”

10. “Global Groove”

11. “Pamphlets”