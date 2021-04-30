Perturbator Shares Darkly Melodic New Song “Excess”

Home News Kaido Strange April 30th, 2021 - 1:29 PM

Dark-synth artist Perturbator, also known as James Kent has released a new song entitled “Excess” which will be featured in his upcoming album Lustful Sacraments. The album is due to release May 28. Perturbator has also announced that he will release an EP for his single, which will include a reimagination of the song by some of his favourite artists, including OddZoo, HEALTH, Pig Destroyer, and many more. Songs off of the EP (entitled Excess) will be released one-by-one over the next few months until a final release date later this year.

“With the album version of ‘Excess’ being released, I thought it would be interesting to add something unusual and asked bands that I respect to make their own cover of the song. They had complete freedom to do as they pleased and put their own spin on it. Each version is unique but all equally great,” Kent stated.

This is very lively song perfectly suitable of the 1980’s and video games. It’s also very house with its upbeat tempo and this could do well in a lot of clubs–especially ones catering to gothic culture. There’s a break halfway through the song but it shoots right back up and is once again fast-pace and energetic, there’s another break soon after which then goes into a slightly different direction to the entire song.

“I jumped at the chance to add a little doom to the darkness that is Perturbator: I cut the BPM literally in half…like taking a piece of gum out of your mouth, stepping on it, walking in the red light district and then giving it another go,” said Author and Punisher.

Previously, Perturbator had released another song from the album. Lustful Sacraments is set to release on vinyl, cassette, CD, and digital release.

Photo credit Raymond Flotat.