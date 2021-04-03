Perturbator Share Dark And Twisting New Single “Dethroned Under A Funeral Haze”

Home News Kyle Cravens April 3rd, 2021 - 9:14 PM

French synthwave musician James Kent, known by his stage name Perturbator, has released a second single from his forthcoming album Lustful Sacraments, titled “Dethroned Under a Funeral Haze.”

The song is foreboding and melodramatic, it hinges on lush, moody synth chords and a tactful production direction. The track feels heavy and dense, evoking Depeche Mode’s frequent dips to a darker place. Lyrically there are but a select few encroaching lines that underline the middle of the song. The song blazes to an end with searing notes that pierce through the rest of the song’s contents. “One of the slower tracks on the album. It’s about death as the great equalizer,” explained Kent via a press statement.

Lustful Sacraments, which was written, performed, produced and mixed by Kent, merges the dark synthesized tones that brought Perturbator to worldwide prominence with classic post-punk, goth, and heavy techno rhythms. Album pre-orders, which include both a gatefold 2LP and a 2LP picture disc as well as a cassette, CD and digital release, are available now.

For more on Perturbator, check out the music video attached to another single off Lustful Sacraments, “Death of the Soul.”

photo credit: Raymond Flotat