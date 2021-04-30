As I Lay Dying Frontman Tim Lambesis Reveals He Had COVID-19

Home News Sara Thompson April 30th, 2021 - 8:12 PM

Photo Caption: Raymond Flotat

Tim Lambesis, lead vocalist of As I Lay Dying, shared that he contracted COVID recently. The artist commented via Instagram that he lost five pounds from the illness, who ended last year with receiving burns on 25 percent of his body as a result of a bonfire incident.

The artist shared about his past year in the caption, “Can this be the last big one this year though please? 😂 I had just gained back the 20 pounds of muscle I lost from being in the ICU and now I’ve lost another 5 from Covid 🤮.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tim Lambesis (@timlambesis)

He explained that he believes the many physical difficulties that he had to overcome this year were a reflection of the difficulties that he has been trying to overcome for the last ten years of his life. He shared the quote, “A person who falls and gets back up is stronger than a person who never fell,” and indicated that he believes this to be true in his case.

As I lay dying released their debut album in 2001, took a break in 2013, and reunited in 2018 continuing to tour throughout the year. The band released a single “Redefined” in 2019 which was followed by their most recent album Shaped By Fire.

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat