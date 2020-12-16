Tim Lambesis of As I Lay Dying Suffers Burns to 25% of His Body Following Bonfire-Related Accident

Home News Aaron Grech December 16th, 2020 - 3:53 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

As I Lay Dying frontman Tim Lambesis has suffered burns to 25 percent of his body following a bonfire-related accident which took place over the weekend. Acording to a post on Lambesis’ Instagram, he has been in the hospital since Saturday and is currently undergoing a lengthy recovery process.

The artist has undergone surgery to remove the dead skin that wasn’t able to come off after normal cleaning and scrubbing. Lambesis explained that the gas cap came off as he was preparing the fire, with gas ending up on his clothes.

“I’ve been in the hospital since Saturday night, and I will be here for a couple more weeks most likely. Today’s surgery is to remove the remaining dead skin that we were unable to scrub off during dressing changes this week,” Lambesis explained. “It will be for the best so that we won’t have to scrub so hard during dressing changes, and that is a big relief for me. I am extremely thankful for the Burns center workers who are taking care of me.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tim Lambesis (@timlambesis)

Lambesis has his own complicated history, as he was arrested for attempting to hire a hitman to kill his estranged ex-wife back in 2013. He was eventually sentenced to six years in prison as a result of that crime, before being paroled in 2016. The performer eventually reunited with As I Lay Dying in 2018, going on to tour that same year. Although the tour sold-out, some of the scheduled shows were cancelled due to concerns over Lambesis’ past behavior. Last year saw As I Lay Dying, unveil the single “Redefined,” which was included on their latest studio album Shaped By Fire.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat