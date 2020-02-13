Iceland Airwaves Announces 2020 Lineup Featuring Courtney Barnett Solo Set, Metronomy and The Murder Capital

Home News Aaron Grech February 13th, 2020 - 9:01 PM

The Iceland Airwaves music festival, held annually in downtown Reykjavík has announced the first phase of its 2020 lineup featuring electronic band Metronomy, Irish rock band The Murder Capital and a special solo peformance by singer-songwriter Courtney Barnett. These performers will join many other acts from Iceland and abroad from November 4th to 7th.

Other prominent acts include Texan psychedelic soul duo Black Pumas, experimental punk band Squid, British outfit Dry Cleaning, and pop artist Dorian Electra. The event is one of the largest music festivals in Iceland, and will host performances across various art galleries, churches and concert halls in downtown Reykjavík.

Barnett recently announced a new live album based around her recent MTV Unplugged session recorded for MTV Australia in her hometown of Melbourne. During the recent session Barnett played some of her hits such as “Depreston,” “Nameless, Faceless” and her breakout track “Avant Gardner.” She also performed covers of “So Long, Marianne” by Leonard Cohen, “Not Only I” by Seeker Lover Keeper, and “Charcoal Lane” by Archie Roach.

Metronomy are currently in the midst of their winter 2020 tour, which began in Boston, Massachusetts and will wrap up in Dallas Texas on February 25th. The group’s latest studio album release Metronomy Forever came out last year and was noted for its refined sound which played well to their eccentricities.

The Murder Capital recently released their debut album titled When I Have Fears, which was produced by FLOOD. The band have also announced a series of 2020 tour dates.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer