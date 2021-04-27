Permits Pulled From Upcoming Tompkins Square Park Shows Following Controversial Hardcore Show Was Allegedly Represented as Political Rally

Home News Krista Marple April 27th, 2021 - 7:33 PM

Last weekend a jam-packed in-person concert took place at Tompkins Square Park, which ended up being the largest concert that was city-permitted in New York City since the beginning of the pandemic. Chris Parker, an organizer of Black N’ Blue Productions, submitted the permit application for the event on November 2 of last year and claimed it would be a “September 11 Memorial” political rally that featured speakers and musicians. Now, all upcoming permits for Black N’ Blue Productions are being revoked by the Parks Department.

Earlier this year, the “September 11 Memorial” event date was moved to take place on April 24. When Black N’ Blue Productions was asked about the event, they claimed that they never listed the concert to be a 9/11 memorial despite photos of the permit application stating otherwise being uploaded to the internet.

While the concert at Tompkins Square Park was a free event, it was held to raise money for the New York City Burn Center Foundation. The concert raised over $6,000 on GoFundMe for the Burn Center.

The large crowd, which is estimated to have been around 2,000 people, consisted of many who were seen without masks despite COVID still being a serious concern in the area. However, the Parks Department was under the impression that an estimated 100 guests would be in attendance. Based off of previous social media posts, it’s suspected that the production company is anti-mask and against the lockdowns that have taken place.

Black N’ Blue Productions also took to their official Instagram page to address the backlash they are receiving regarding the controversial concert. The first post stated how “the media lies almost all the time” and that the permit they have on file does not state that the event was listed as a 9/11 Memorial. The second post from the official Instagram page disclosed the fact that the production company is now working on creating another event. More specifically, a “surprise pop-up show is in the works…underground style.”