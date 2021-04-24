The Devil Wears Prada Shares Hard-Hitting New Song “Termination”

Home News Kaido Strange April 24th, 2021 - 11:48 AM

Metalcore band The Devil Wears Prada has released a new single entitled “Termination” from their upcoming EP ZII (an abbreviation of Zombie II) which is due for release May 21 2021 by Solid State Records. The band also has plans to livestream an event for their new EP on Saturday, May 15, where they plan on playing the EP in its entirety. Fans can purchase tickets for the event and pre-order the album not through the band’s official website, but rather the official album website (yes, this is confusing.)

Immediately, this was loud. The heavy pounding of the guitars really fills the mood as the screaming begins through the lyrics. Classic metalcore. The lyrics are difficult to make out (probably due to the screaming) although some things are manageable to pick up. The song seems fitting to the pandemic, it feels like the world is fending off an apocalypse.

The first EP Zombie was released in August 2010 which proved to be a fan favourite.

“There’s no question that the Zombie EP is a fan favourite and a record that really set the pace for us as a heavier band,” the band stated, “A goal we had for this EP was to pay tribute to ZI while honing in on the characteristics that we enjoy about heavy music today and the directions we want to see it heading. We just had our first song go to radio with ‘Chemical’, and now in the same year, we will be releasing the heaviest music of our career with ZII. This isn’t just a new chapter for the Zombie EP; this is a new chapter for us as a band, and an opportunity to lean into both sounds in ways that feel better than ever. We’ve found our footing with these six members. Now we’re stepping on the gas and not letting up,” they went on to say further.

Tracklisting for ZII:

Nightfall

Forlorn

Termination

Nora

Contagion

Photo credit Boston Lynn Shulz.