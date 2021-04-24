Rammstein’s Till Lindemann Shares Russian Language Single “Lubimiy Gorod”

Home News Kyle Cravens April 24th, 2021 - 11:54 PM

As reported by the PRP, German singer and poet Till Lindemann, famous for being the vocalist for dance-metal outfit Rammstein and his solo project Lindemann, recently unveiled a new track titled “Lubimiy Gorod,” meaning “Beloved Town.” The song was performed for a new film directed by Timur Bekmambetov titled Devyatayev or “V2 Escape From Hell.”

The song itself is a gentle march led by Lindemann’s lush vocal performance. The rich dramatic baritone he employs is laced with an intriguing sentimentality. Even in another language and spoken with a foreign tongue, his prosaic words captivate and resonate. The track is an obvious deviation from the unabashed metal songs Lindemann is best known for, but he has often described his lyrics as “love songs” and it seems now, on “Beloved Town” the music surrounding his written prose is equally delicate and superlative.

The film itself follows the true-life story of Russian war hero Mikhail Devyatayev, who led an escape from a German concentration camp by stealing a plane. It is scheduled to open in Russia on April 29. The Russian language track features lyrics penned by Yevgeniy Dolmatovsky and music by Nikita Bogoslovsky.

